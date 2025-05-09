Contact between the cars occurred at pit entry following the 30-minute session, causing damage to the rear bar of the #1 Triple Eight Camaro.

Footage released by Supercars shows Percat making contact with the back of Brown at the pit entry point.

Brown then applies the brakes, triggering further contact, before swerving out of the fast lane in front of the Blanchard Racing Team garage.

The incident was investigated by Supercars’ Driving Standards Advisor Craig Baird and sent to the stewards, with a hearing set to commence at 5:30pm local time.

Brown appeared to make light of the contact on social media, captioning a picture of the damage with: “@nickpercat if you want to try and get a deal on a used car next time just ask”.

The reigning champion works in his family’s car yard in their native Toowoomba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Brown (@willbrown38)