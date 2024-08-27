The 28-year-old will depart Dick Johnson Racing at the end of the current campaign to join the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad on a multi-year deal.

There he will be reunited with former Erebus teammate David Reynolds, with Mark Winterbottom to make a shock exit from the team after six years.

“I'm super pumped to be joining Team 18 in 2025,” said De Pasquale.

“It's a really exciting next step for me in my career and I'm looking forward to progressing with Charlie, [team principal] Adrian [Burgess] and the team and being apart of what they're building for the future.

“Looking forward to chasing that common goal and getting stuck into it next year!”

Schwerkolt added: “It's exciting to have Anton De Pasquale join the team next year.

“Anton's a clear standout in the next generation of drivers coming through the sport. He's a proven winner and has what it takes to be a future champion of the sport.

“It's great to have Dave and Anton back together and it's an exciting driver line-up to take us through our next growth phase.

“We're looking forward to what's to come.

“I'd like to thank Mark for his contribution to the team. We have shared some great successes together, including our first pole position and race win, and have enjoyed every step of the journey together along the way.”

News that his Team 18 deal wouldn't be extended seemed to come as a surprise to Winterbottom, who took to social media to announce the impending split earlier today.

Focus now turns to DJR, which is widely expected to name Brodie Kostecki as its new signing this week, with the reigning champion paired with Will Davison.

There is now also a question mark over PremiAir Racing, which had been in the market for Kostecki, before later making an offer for De Pasquale.