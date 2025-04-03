Earlier this week the Supercars teams took to social media for a tongue-in-cheek April Fools’ joke, suggesting their cars had fallen off the boat en route from Australia.

Supercars has removed any doubt, confirming that cars and equipment have begun to arrive at Taupo Motorsport Park.

Each two-car team was given a 40-foot container to fit their cars and spares. Brad Jones Racing was the exception, having been given two containers for its four cars and spares.

Teams were given just a few days to pack up after the Melbourne SuperSprint and have their containers ready to be shipped.

In total, 21 containers will arrive in Taupo with 240 tons of equipment worth $40 million.

“We’re always proud to race in New Zealand, and it’s been a big undertaking to get the cars to Taupo,” said Supercars logistics manager Jason Routley.

“We must say well done to the teams for turning around their cars and equipment quickly after the grand prix to prepare for the journey.

“It’s always exciting when the cars arrive in New Zealand, and we’re proud to have worked with Sealab to make this happen.

“Many thanks to Adam Frank and Simonne Taylor, who have worked tirelessly with Supercars teams from an administrative and operational perspective to make this all happen, and are onsite now bumping the cars and equipment in.”

The Taupo Super440 takes place on April 11-13.