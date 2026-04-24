The Dutchman has been very vocal about his dissatisfaction with the latest-generation F1 cars, to the point where he’s hinted at leaving the category altogether.

That would a huge call at just 28 years of age and a major blow for F1, given Verstappen holds more star power than any other driver in the field.

Whether these hints are genuine, or posturing to force F1 to re-think its engine regulations, has been the subject of much debate.

According to Norris, who beat Verstappen to the title last year, losing the powerhouse driver would be a great shame for the sport.

At the same time, Norris appears confident that Verstappen will be on the F1 grid for some time yet.

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“Max has earned the right to go and do whatever he wants,” said Norris.

“He’s won four world championships and he’s always been very open in saying what he thinks, whether you agree or not, or whether you should say it or shouldn’t. He’s himself and I think that’s a very good way to live your life.

“It would be a shame for the sport if that does happen, because he probably is one of the best drivers you’ll see in Formula 1, ever.

“And I think it would be a shame for us, because as much as he makes our lives incredibly tough at times, he’s always good fun to race against and it’s always cool to race against someone that’s won four championships.

“You always feel like you want to race against the best in the world, and he certainly is one of them. So it would be a loss for the sport.

“But to be honest, I enjoyed watching the GTs on the weekend, so if it gives me something to watch in other categories, that’s also a good thing for me.

“I also saw he said he wants to win a fifth world championship. So I’m sure he’ll stay longer than people say.”

Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri didn’t offer a firm prediction on Verstappen’s future, but said he hopes the changes to the technical regulations will entice him to stay, as an early exit would be a bad look for the sport.

“It would be a shame if it does end up happening,” he said of a Verstappen retirement.

“Clearly the Red Bull doesn’t look like the most competitive car at the moment, but the regulations are obviously being worked on. They’ve needed quite a lot of work and they’re certainly complex.

“I think for us as drivers, we want to race against the best and try and prove ourselves against the best. And I think Max has shown his calibre in the last 10 years, and especially the last five or six, he’s been the benchmark.

“So for everyone it would be a pretty big shame, and obviously not a great look.”