The four-time world champion finished eighth at Suzuka and admitted he will spend the coming months thinking about his future as he continues to struggle with the sport’s new regulations.

Verstappen has been one of the most vocal critics of the new rules, which place a heavy emphasis on energy deployment and battery management during races.

But he insisted his concerns are not simply linked to Red Bull’s current performance.

“I can easily accept to be in P7 or P8 where I am,” he told BBC Sport.

“Because I also know that you can’t be dominating or be first or second or whatever, fighting for a podium every time.

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“I’m very realistic in that, and I’ve been there before. I’ve not only been winning in F1.

“But at the same time when you are in P7 or P8 and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn’t feel natural to a racing driver.”

Asked about his future after the race, Verstappen admitted he is weighing up whether continuing in Formula 1 is still worth it.

“That’s what I’m saying. I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock,” he said.

“Privately I’m very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it’s 22. But normally 24.

“And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”

The Dutchman said the current style of racing does not feel natural for drivers.

“Of course I try to adapt to it, but it’s not nice the way you have to race,” he added.

“It’s really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it’s just not what I want to do.”

He also made clear that financial incentives are not a factor in his thinking.

“And of course you can look at it and make a lot of money. Great.

“But at the end of the day it’s not about money anymore because this has always been my passion.”

Verstappen started the race at Suzuka in 11th and climbed to eighth but found himself stuck behind Pierre Gasly, with the Alpine driver quickly retaking the place after Verstappen briefly passed him using extra battery power.

That prompted a sarcastic wave from the Dutchman in the process.

“I just waved at him when he came past me again,” Verstappen admitted.

“It’s not going the way it should, but getting frustrated about it all the time won’t help.

“I’m just trying to laugh about it.”

The 28-year-old, who won four consecutive world titles between 2021 and 2024, said he will take time to decide what comes next.

“I have things to figure out about what I really want,” he said.

“It has to stay enjoyable. Life isn’t just Formula 1; there are other things we can do.”

Verstappen has already begun exploring other racing opportunities, recently competing in his second GT3 event at the Nurburgring and developing projects outside F1.

“I have a lot of other projects anyway that I have a lot of passion about,” he said.

“The GT3 racing. Not only racing it myself but also the team.

“It’s really nice and fun to build that. And I really want to build that out further in the coming years.”