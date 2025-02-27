In the latest video in a series of behind-the-scenes explainers, team owner Brad Jones detailed the process of putting all four of its Supercars into one container.

Each two-car team will have one container to fit its Supercars plus equipment into for the voyage across the Tasman Sea.

As the only four-car team, Brad Jones Racing has two shipping containers and has elected to fit all four of its cars into one container and its assortment of equipment and spares into the other.

Featured Videos

Supercars has provided teams with a how-to guide on securing the cars.

Teams will have just a few days after the Melbourne SuperSprint on March 13-16 before being loaded for the April 11-13 event at Taupō Motorsport Park.

Watch the full explainer below, where Jones explained how they keep the Supercars safe.