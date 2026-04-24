The change comes after an extended mid-season break due to the conflict in the Middle East, which forced the cancellation of the Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

A single 60-minute practice had been planned for the Miami Grand Prix before qualifying for the following day’s sprint.

Now organisers have reacted on the back of a five-week break and in light of changes to the regulations.

“This decision has been taken in recognition of the gap since the last Grand Prix, the recently announced regulatory and technical adjustments, and the fact that as the Miami Grand Prix operates under the Sprint format which reduces the amount of practice time available over the course of the weekend,” the FIA said in a statement.

The Miami Grand Prix takes place on May 2-4 (AEST).

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Practice 1 on May 2 will begin at 2:00am AEST, though the rest of the schedule remains unchanged with Sprint Qualifying at 6:30am AEST.

The Sprint on May 3 is slated for 2:00am AEST before qualifying at 6:00am AEST.

The Miami Grand Prix gets underway at 6:00am AEST on May 4.