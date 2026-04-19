The New Zealand double-header came to a wild end as a heartbreaking engine failure gifted the Jason Richards Trophy to Broc Feeney.

But not before late drama as Chaz Mostert and Brodie Kostecki came to blows in a bizarre incident prompted by the reigning champion.

Meanwhile, Matt Payne and Grove Racing were in a league of their own, as the team scored its first-ever one-two finish.

Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus have their say on it all.

They also discuss whether the inaugural Christchurch event was a success and if the NZ double-header works.

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