The #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing driver improved his own Practice 1 best of 51.311s to 51.087s in the second 30-minute hitout.

Unlike the opening session, Practice 2 featured a flurry of late improvements as drivers took to the track with new tyres.

Grove Racing’s Kai Allen was the pacesetter heading into the dying stages, the Grove Racing driver among the rookies granted an extra set of practice rubber.

Walkinshaw Racing’s Ryan Wood – classified as a ‘second-year rookie’ under Supercars’ rules – knocked Allen from P1 a minute from the end.

Although it wasn’t quite enough to deny Feeney, who put himself 0.0991s ahead of the Kiwi seconds before the chequered flag flew, Stanaway was pleased with his result.

“It’s a solid end to the day. We didn’t roll out particularly strong and wasn’t super confident, but we threw lot at the car and got it into a really good window on that last run,” he said.

“I actually did my quickest lap with the used tyre because I didn’t get the most out of the new tyre on the run before, just a little bit in the tyre warming and the balance of the car for that run.

“And then the set-up change we made for that last run pput the car in a really good spot.

“It’s a bit unexpected but it’s a nice surprise and hopefully we can keep it rolling throughout the weekend.”

Points leader Will Brown underlined Triple Eight’s form with third ahead of Andre Heimgartner, Jack Le Brocq, Cooper Murray, Cam Hill, Allen, Cam Waters and Anton De Pasquale.

The performance of Erebus duo Le Brocq and Murray were particularly noticeable given they missed out on any meaningful Practice 1 running due to a drop gear miscue.

They contributed to a Camaro sweep of the top seven places on a day where Supercars confirmed the latest changes designed to achieved parity between marques.

Wood ended up 11th after reporting being baulked by Allen on his final lap.

Supercars will return to the track for back-to-back qualifying sessions tomorrow morning.