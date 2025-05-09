The news is expected to be announced during Saturday’s television broadcast of the Tasmania Super440 at Symmons Plains.

Toyota made the groundbreaking announcement last September that it will be entering Supercars with its GR Supra.

Walkinshaw Andretti United was immediately named as its homologation squad, with the marque also pledging to select a second team.

The Japanese brand’s position in the market was subsequently complicated by GM’s quest for a new homologation team in the wake of Triple Eight’s Ford move.

Team 18 had been the early favourite to land the Toyota contract before opting to take on the GM HT mantle.

BJR subsequently emerged as the new front-runner, with Toyota understood to have upped its second team commitment to secure the squad.

The Albury-based outfit is expected to continue to run four cars under the deal.

BJR joined the Supercars Championship as a Ford team in 2000 before switching to Holden in 2008.

It was then among the Holden teams to transition to Chevrolet when the Gen3 era began in 2023.

The manufacturer moves mean the 2026 Supercars field is set to consist of six Toyota Supras, 10 Ford Mustangs and eight Chevrolet Camaros.