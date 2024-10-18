SRO, which effectively takes over the current Motorsport Australia-promoted SpeedSeries next season, announced a provisional calendar midway through 2024.

The addition of Sandown as Round 4 on July 25-27 has also come alongside another change; the Queensland Raceway round moving from August 1-3 to May 30-June 1.

That gives the Ipswich event more space from the recently announced Supercars return to the venue on August 8-10.

Other dates remain as previously announced, with Phillip Island and Sydney Motorsport Park to host the opening two rounds and The Bend and Hampton Downs to close the season.

SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan says adding Sandown is a logical move for the series, which is yet to confirm its full line-up of categories but will showcase the GT3 and GT4 classes.

“We are in the full swing of planning for 2025 and confirming Sandown as the remaining round is integral to this – so it’s pleasing to officially have our calendar locked in,” said McMellan.

“It was an obvious choice to have Sandown as the last piece of the puzzle as it’s a very special circuit and boasts a rich history in Australian motorsport.

“As for the Queensland round, we believe moving it to earlier in the year will have a range of benefits to teams and drivers in what is a beautiful time of year.

“Next year is obviously going to be a very busy year on all fronts, so we look forward to getting the season underway and running premier events at Australia’s best circuits.”

Provisional 2025 SRO Motorsports Australia Calendar

Official Media / Test Day, March 25: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Round 1, April 4-6: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Round 2, May 2-4: Sydney Motorsport Park

Round 3, May 30 – June 1: Queensland Raceway

Round 4, July 25-27: Sandown Raceway

Round 5, September 5-7: The Bend (Shell V-Power Motorsport Park)

Round 6, October 31-November 2: Hampton Downs (New Zealand)