It is the 60th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story.

Our guest on this episode is the Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series Category Manager. Filippa tells her story, and we also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene.

Over the last 25 years, Filippa has become a global leader when it comes to the motorsport media landscape. And she has an impressive CV to prove it.

A radio announcer, print journalist, TV director and producer, communications specialist and operations manager, she has worked hard to make a name for herself as a trailblazer when it comes to women in motorsport.

She is mostly known in Australia for her past work with the Repco Supercars Championship, the Australian Off Road Championship, Pirtek Team Murray at the 2016 Indy 500, and the last few years has been behind the turnaround of the V8 SuperUtes Series.

She also spent nearly a decade working overseas, where she ran categories like F4UAE and Global Touring Cars in South Africa. She played a part in the careers of many young drivers internationally; a few you’ll recognise on the current Formula 1 grid like our own Oscar Piastri.

Apart from her category management work, Filippa is an in-demand media coach for many young racing drivers at a grassroots level who want to learn “how to play the fame game” off track.

To make a difference to their understanding of the media industry and teach them how to get results, is something she’s hugely passionate about. After you hear her story you will realise how well-experienced she is to do just that.

