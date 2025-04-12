There’ll be a handful of Australians racing at Sepang International Circuit.

The entry list is headlined by the #31 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG driven by Ojeda with Cao Qi.

Jordan Love will join Johor Motorsport Racing with his highness Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim in the Corvette Z06 GT3.R carrying #66 on its door.

Earl Bamber Motorsport will run Bronze-rated Australian Martin Berry in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Setiawan Santoso.

Aussie duo Andrew Macpherson and Ben Port will share a Porsche 911 GT3 R, running the #51 under the AMAC Motorsport banner.

Race 1 gets underway at 4:15pm AEST.