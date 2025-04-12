Matt Payne parked his Penrite Mustang parallel in its pit box during the session, meaning a passenger exited the car next to the fast lane.

Rules stipulate cars must park nose-in at a 45-degree angle to load and unload passengers during ride sessions for safety reasons.

A report from Motorsport Australia stewards declared that a fine was deemed appropriate.

“Having considered the matter extensively; the Stewards summonsed and heard from the Competitor’s Authorised Representative and the DRD (Deputy Race Director),” it read.

“The Competitor’s Authorised Representative admitted that the incident occurred and that was an error on the part of the Pit Crew. He apologised for the incident occurring.

“Nevertheless, the incident amounted to a breach of the instruction, which intent is for safety.

Get the news direct to your inbox with the Speedcafe daily newsletter: Subscribe Here

“The Stewards received submissions on penalty from the DRD and the Competitor’s Authorised Representative.

“The DRD submitted that it was a breach of safety and that the appropriate penalty is a fine. The Competitor’s Authorised Representative submitted a minimal fine with part suspended.

“We consider that this amount to a safety breach and that a fine of $2000 is appropriate and to impose the full fine (no suspension is appropriate for a safety breach).”

Matt Stone Racing’s Nick Percat has also found himself in hot water at Taupo, with Supercars and local police investigating his actions during the Track to Town festivities on Thursday.