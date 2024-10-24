Bathurst 1000 winner Kostecki is building an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio to tackle Easter’s Bathurst 6 Hour production car race.

The mechanically minded 26-year-old is hoping the Alfa package will end BMW’s domination of the event, which this year had its M4, M2 Competition and M3 models share the outright podium.

Kostecki competed in the 6 Hour in 2021 abord a Ford Mustang, which took A2 class honours but was no match for the BMW contingent.

Dubbed a ‘four-door Ferrari’, the Alfa will slot into the outright Class X category, with its 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine packing just over 500bhp.

Kostecki has been quietly working on the project since prior to this year’s 6 Hour and hopes to have it on track soon, well ahead of the April 18-20 event.

“It’s coming along alright, it’s getting there,” Kostecki said on the latest episode of the Hard Card.

“It’s got a cage in it. I’ve had a lot of help too from a few friends of mine…

“It’s been a lot of fun building it. As many people know, I love tinkering, very hands-on.

“It’s coming along nicely, I just have to take it to a track down sometime soon and see what breaks first and hopefully get it ready for next year.”

Kostecki is yet to reveal who will co-drive the Alfa in the 6 Hour race.

For more with Kostecki check out the full episode of The Hard Card.