With a one-hour race scheduled for Saturday and another for Sunday, qualifying was held over two 10min sessions, which happen to coincide with rain.

In Steve Jakic’s BMW M4 G82, Quinn was at the top of the Q1 times throughout. Second fastest was Lachlan Evennett in the Porsche 718 Cayman he will co-drive with Rob Woods.

Lachlan Mineeff was next in Shane Smollen’s 718 as Tim Leahey (BMW) picked up four positions late in the session. He was able to shuffle back Lochie Dalton (Mercedes-AMG), Josh Buchan (McLaren Artura), Sam Brabham (Mercedes-AMG) and Aaron Seton in Jason Gomersall’s new Ford Mustang.

The other Mustang which has been a GT4 pacesetter was 12th in the hands of George Miedecke, was 12th behind Jamie Augustine (BMW), Jake Camilleri (Mercedes-AMG) and Marcos Flack (McLaren).

Burcher took over the Leahey BMW for the second race qualifier and led the way. There was a red flag with 4mins remaining to retrieve the Lawrence BMW. Fastest in the first dry practice session earlier, Rylan Gray slotted the Miedecke Mustang into second ahead of Tom Hayman (McLaren).

Antonio Astuti (Mercedes-AMG) who was the quickest in the second practice session, again in the dry, was fourth in the qualifier ahead of Camilleri who is doing both races on his own. He finished ahead of Smollen, Jacob Lawrence (BMW) and the Porsches driven by Dan Jilesen and Woods.

Behind them were a couple of McLarens with single drivers in Tony Levitt (Artura) and Anthony Soole in his just purchased 570s.

Race 1 is due to start at 4:40pm AEST on Saturday with the second race at 12:40pm on Sunday.