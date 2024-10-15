After the most recent round at Phillip Island, the grid has dropped from 19 entries to 14 for Sydney.

Melbourne Performance Centre regulars Marc Cini and Ash Samadi – who have raced as solo entries this season – have opted not to contest the endurance event.

The Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by David Brabham/Chris Batzios it not on the entry list nor is the KMB Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Michael Bailey and Valentino Astuti.

Owner-driver Scott Taylor and Paul Morris are also not entered in the Scott Taylor Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Volante Rosso Motorsport has had a round-on-round driver change with Alex Gardner and Ross Poulakis replaced by Andre Canard and Jamie Day in the team’s Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Day is a British GT winner while Canard has competed in GT World Challenge Asia.

Garder has opted to miss the remaining rounds of GT World Challenge Australia to focus on his high school studies.

“While I would love to be on track racing with everyone again, unfortunately, the next two races clash with my final Year 12 exams here in Queensland,” said the 19-year-old.

”It’s been a tough decision and quite difficult trying to arrange to do both. As I’ve only got one opportunity to graduate, I need to focus on that and give it my all.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed racing in the category so far and have learnt a lot. After I graduate, it’s full steam ahead preparing for the 2025 racing season, and I can’t wait.”

“What I’ve been able to do this year with the support of Volante Rosso has been incredible.

“I’m very grateful to all who have been involved, particularly Chris Papadopoulos and Josh Hunt for their unwavering belief in me, encouragement and guidance.

“My sponsors have also been a great support and I look forward to continuing this journey together.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed representing Aston Martin Racing here in Australia and am looking forward to continuing this next year.”

Fresh off the Bathurst 1000, several Supercars full-timers and co-drivers will be back in action at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Bathurst 1000 podium finisher Will Brown of Triple Eight Race Engineering fame joins Brad Schumacher at Melbourne Performance Centre in one of its Audi R8 GT3 machines.

Triple Eight Race Engineering will have Brad Jones Racing co-driver Declan Fraser in its ranks with GT champion Peter Hackett in a Mercedes-AMG.

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert and Brad Jones Racing’s Jaxon Evans return to Arise Racing with Liam Talbot and Elliott Schutte respectively in their Ferrari 296 pair.

Erebus Motorsport co-driver Jayden Ojeda joins Paul Lucchitti in the Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMG.

Testing begins on Thursday before two 60-minute practice sessions on Friday.

Two 10-mintue qualifying sessions on Saturday will determine who goes through to the Super Pole Shootout.

Saturday’s three-hour race takes place at 6:45pm AEDT.

Coverage of the SpeedSeries event is live and exclusive on the Seven Network across 7mate, 7two and 7plus.

GT World Challenge is supported by Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Monochrome GT4 Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, First Focus Radical Cup Australia, Giti Australian Formula Open and Meguiar’s Australian Production Cars.

Entry List: Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Sydney Motorsport Park