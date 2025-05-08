The Triple Eight driver was alleged to have turned his 40km/h pit lane speed limiter off early following his second pit stop in the Sunday race.

Supercars had a judge of fact as well as onboard vision and data from the car to support the case against the driver.

However, a series of arguments presented by Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton resulted in a Motorsport Australia stewards hearing concluding that no breach could be established.

The situation is understood to have created tension between MA and Supercars, which was left frustrated at the stewards’ unwillingness to accept the evidence.

Supercars has reacted by installing a timing loop at pit exit ahead of this weekend’s Tasmania Super440 at Symmons Plains.

It’s expected the category will repeat that process for all circuits on the calendar.

Similar loops are already installed at pit entry to help police pit lane speed.

Supercars has also added three more judges of fact to its already 15-strong list of officials nominated for monitoring pit lane speed violations.

Brown’s Taupo escape had a significant impact on the Supercars Championship race.

The Triple Eight driver leads the standings on 651 points ahead of Cam Waters (617), Matt Payne (605), Broc Feeney (590) and Chaz Mostert (565).

A disqualification would have dropped Brown to fourth.