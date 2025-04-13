Race Control advised during the 200km contest that Brown was noted for a potential breach of the 40km/h limit during his second pit stop, with an investigation due post-race.

Speedcafe understands the investigation was triggered by a report that the driver had turned his limiter off early at pit exit.

The investigation, however, found insufficient evidence to support a breach and therefore no sanction will be applied.

Full details of the case are yet to be released by Motorsport Australia stewards.

Brown finished the race in eighth place to leave New Zealand with a 34-point championship lead despite a tough weekend for the Triple Eight team.