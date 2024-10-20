Despite an additional 15s to their compulsory pitstop for their Silver class McLaren Artura, due to the Saturday win, Hayman had built a sufficient lead gap for Flack to maintain and win by 2.3s.

Runner up in the second one-hour of the weekend at the Shannons SpeedSeries, ColorSpec Race Sydney, were the Pro-Am duo of Zagame Autosport’s Josh Buchan and Jason Yu, also in a McLaren. They started 15th, came out of the pit stops inside the top 10, and picked up four places in the last portion of the race.

Third place and also out of the Method Motorsport stable, also in Pro-Am were Lachlan Mineeff and Shane Smollen in the Porsche 718 Cayman. They had to overcome an added 5.0s penalty for a start line procedure and to also pass the Tim Leahey/Cody Burcher BMW M4 G82 firstly, and then the Rylan Gray/George Miedecke Ford Mustang in the last few laps.

Featured Videos

The Mustang and BMW also had time added to their pit stops with 10s and 5.0s for their Race 1 second and third respectively.

The Buckby Motorsport Mercedes-AMG shared by Lochie Dalton and Ben Newman was another to make inroads after the pit stops. The were ninth and brought themselves through to fourth in the end.

The Miedecke Motor Group Mustang finished fifth and second in Silver, ahead of class rivals Sam Brabham and Antonio Astuti (Love Motorsport Mercedes-AMG), and Ryder Quinn and Steve Jakic (BMW) while the Leahey/Bucher BMW slipped to eighth.

TekworkX Motorsport’s Lachlan Evennett and Rob Woods (Porsche) and Aaron Seton and Jason Gomersall (Mustang) completed the top 10.

The Am race honours went to Tony Levitt (Artura) in 12th from John Bowe/Jacob Lawrence (BMW) and Tony Quinn (Porsche).

The final round of the Monochrome GT4 Australia will be as part of the Bathurst International at Mt Panorama on November 8-10.