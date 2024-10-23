With two rounds and six races to go, Equity-One Professional class leader Harri Jones and SP Tools Pro-Am’s Adrian Flack could mathematically seal their respective championships this weekend.

With 181 points available at each event, 362 in total, Jones leads David Russell by 229 points after he won his fourth consecutive round at Mount Panorama a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Flack leads the Pro-Am class by 345 points. But the Pro-Am class competitors must drop their worst round result. At this stage with his worst result deleted, Flack still has over 190 points up his sleeve.

While both are in strong positions, the unpredictable nature of the street circuit will still see everyone on-edge for an upset.

Altogether there will be a 26-car field with some strong challengers to the established contenders, as they also fight for second, third and fourth in each class.

Russell leads Jackson Walls by just 19 points, with Dylan O’Keeffe just 38 further away. Fifth placed Dale Wood is 125 points out of second position while Bayley Hall, 32 behind him, returns to where he captured his maiden Carrera Cup race and round victories 12 months ago. Rodney Jane and Matt Slavin are battling over second and third in SP Tools Pro-Am.

The Gold Coast grid will see the appearance of several stars from the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia series which concluded last weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park. After his debut earlier in the year, Caleb Sumich returns while New Zealander Clay Osborne will make his debut.

This weekend marks the 18th visit by the one-make Porsche category to the Surfers Paradise streets.

Three-time SP Tools Pro-Am class champion Stephen Grove will notch up his 200th Carrera Cup race start and becomes the fifth to do so. He joins Marc Cini, David Wall, Rodney Jane and Nick McBride on the elite list.

There will be three races this weekend, with practice on Friday and Qualifying and the opening race on Saturday. Two further races are on Sunday which includes the penultimate Enduro Cup.

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Round 7 Entry List for the Gold Coast