They finished the ColorSpec Race Sydney event 5.3s ahead of the Ford Mustang pair of Silver class rivals George Miedecke and Rylan Gray. The Zoe Woods and Daniel Jilesen Porsche 718 Cayman snuck into third place two laps from the end and took the Pro-Am honours.

Pro-Am class teams followed with Aaron Seton and Jason Gomersall who brought the latter’s new Mustang home fourth ahead of Ryder Quinn and Steve Jakic (BMW M4 G82) and Lachlan Evennett and Rob Woods (Porsche).

Seventh place and the winner of the Am class were John Bowe and Jacob Lawrence (BMW). They finished ahead of Josh Buchan/Jason Yu (McLaren), and solo drivers Anthony Soole (Am McLaren 570s) and Tony Levitt (Am Artura).

Pole sitter Quinn was overshadowed by the Porsches of Evennett and Lachlan Mineeff at the start but was soon in front. He was able to establish a handy lead by the time the compulsory pit window opened.

Buchan was second in front of Miedecke (up from 12th), Seton, Mineeff and Tim Leahey (BMW). Leahey would hand over to Cody Burcher in the longest pitstop, an added 15s for victory at the previous round.

Mineeff and Shane Smollen finished just outside the top 10 as they struggled with tyres, and ahead of Tony Quinn (Porsche), Bailey and Rob Love, and Lochie Dalton/Ben Newman, both in Mercedes-AMGs.

The Mercedes-AMG of Sam Brabham and Antonio Astuti was a first lap pit visitor to rectify some opening foray damage while the Jake Lawrence Mercedes-AMG failed to start.

The second Monochrome GT4 Australia one-hour race at Round 6 is scheduled for 1:40pm AEDT on Sunday.