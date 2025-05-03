Oscar Piastri comfortably topped the red-flagged session from Charles Leclerc, the championship leader more than three-tenths clear of second-best Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris had a scary moment when he encountered Esteban Ocon at the end of the back straight.

The Haas driver was meandering on the racing line, pulling aside at the last moment as the McLaren driver narrowly avoided a significant collision.

It was a busy session for Norris, who was referred to the stewards when a torch was left in his cockpit as he was first sent out on track.

The bulk of the session was run on the medium tyres, with Mercedes leading for much of the hour, George Russell ahead of Kimi Antonelli.

Soft tyre running only began in the final 10 minutes, leaving Piastri fastest after setting purple sectors all the way around the lap.

His lap came moments before Oliver Bearman drew a late red flag when he spun his Haas at Turn 12.

With just under five minutes remaining, it signalled the end of the session, leaving a mixed up order after not all managed to complete a qualifying simulation, Norris, Russell and Lewis Hamilton in that boat.