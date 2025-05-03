Second place went to Jarrod Hughes and Summer Rintoule (Triple 8 Racing Mercedes-Benz), the latter celebrating her first podium on her birthday. She just held off the charging Jake Camilleri (Gomersall Motorsport Mercedes) after he started 14th.

Starting out of second position for the one-hour race that began as the sun neared the western horizon, Hayman conceded to pole sitter Jarrod Hughes before grabbing the lead by lap’s end.

Hayman led up to the mandatory pitstops where he handed to Geoghegan who resumed in second. That was only for a brief period despite the added 10s at the stop as he was soon past Rintoule and stayed in front to the end.

Fourth place went to Nash Morris and Zoe Woods (Porsche 718 Cayman) from Rylan Gray and George Miedecke (Ford Mustang) who just held off Tim Leahey after he took over the BMW M4 G82 from Cody Burcher.

With Nathan Morcom and Loclan Hennock (McLaren) and Josh and Diesel Thomas (Porsche) the next two, the top eight finishers were all in the Silver class. Race winners at Phillip Island and second in the points after the first round, Blake Purdie and Dan Price (Audi R8) had the longest pitstop to undertake and finished 12th.

Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell (Mustang) turned around a difficult qualifying leadup to place ninth to take out Silver Am ahead of class rivals Zac Soutar and Glenn Nirwan (McLaren). Third in class went to Ryder Quinn and Steve Jakic (BMW).

Former champion Shane Smollen returned to GT4 in his Porsche after an outing in GT3 to place 11th and win the Am class. Second went to Chris Lillis and Nathan Callaghan (Porsche) in a strong comeback after Lillis was caught up in a Turn 2 incident on the first lap while third went to Glenn Walker in a BMW.

Race 2 of the second round on the SRO Shannons SpeedSeries at Sydney Motorsport Park is on Sunday, scheduled for 10:50 am AEST and will be livestreamed on 7 Mate.