It is the 53rd time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to corner someone, in this someone who could be described as the publicly unknown face behind the future of Australian motorsport.

Oliver Myers is the Director and head driver coach at Focus Driver Performance and comes from a passionate racing background. He enjoyed success on the British and European Racing scene with multiple British Open Championships, and podiums in Europe and around the globe.

He is a qualified mechanical engineer and has sporting excellence qualifications which stands him as a qualified sports coach. Oliver believes that success on the track only comes with attention to detail, preparation, and practice.

Racing drivers are regarded as elite athletes who must hone and perfect their driving skills alongside ultimate physical fitness, more so in today’s world than ever before. Oliver works with great dedication and care towards his drivers to help with their race preparation.

At the moment he has two state of the art facilities with Race Simulators, High Performance gyms, various other skill enhancing utilities, a wealth of knowledge and expertise, and is looking to expand further.

Under Oliver and his team of experts in driving, physical and mental guidance, aspiring drivers can arrive at the race circuit well prepared and ready to get ahead of the competition.

Listen to his story here on his journey from racing to the establishment of the leading facility of its kind in the country.

