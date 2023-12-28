The 2024 Dubai 24 Hours has been postponed due to a shipping complication that has delayed the arrival of many of the race vehicles for the event.

Scheduled to run on January 13th-14th, a new date has been set for two weeks later, although that new schedule will see the popular sportscar race clash with the Rolex 24 Hour event at Daytona.

For race organiser’s Creventic, this is their hero endurance event, and a frustrating outcome for teams and drivers who were committed or signed to compete in both the Dubai race at the American sportscar classic.

Many Australian drivers, including Grove Racing’s entry for its all-new Mercedes AMG attack, will be affected by this outcome.

In a statement delivered to competitors, the organisers explained the frustration of the challenges that led to the postponement of the annual event.

“… we regret to inform you of the current status regarding the transportation delay for the upcoming 24H Dubai event,” said the statement in part.

“Despite our best efforts and exploration of various solutions, including transferring via Algeciras or Tanger onto a smaller feeder to Jeddah, making unscheduled stops with charter air freight, and attempting to speed up vessel arrivals with financial compensations, we have encountered challenges beyond our control.

“Regrettably, the vessels have taken the longer route around South Africa, and the current ETA for the primary container vessel, containing cars, tires, equipment, and other essential items, is January 16th. This morning we got the information that also a stop at one of the South Africa ports is not possible. This was our last chance to get the containers off and arrange further transport by airfreight.

“Considering the circumstances and in close collaboration with Dubai Autodrome, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the Hankook 24H Dubai 2024. The new dates are set for the weekend of January 26-27-28 (see attachment revised time schedule). We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of Dubai Autodrome during this process, despite their busy schedule.

“Please note that the 6H Abu Dhabi weekend will proceed as originally scheduled on January 19-20-21.

“We understand that this situation is not ideal for everyone, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during these challenging times. The 24H Dubai event holds great importance for us, and we are committed to making it a success despite the unforeseen circumstances. We encourage your support for the teams facing last-minute challenges and believe that together, we can overcome these obstacles.”