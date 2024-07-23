The New South Wales-based motorsport operation had a near-new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 delivered to its Marrickville headquarters prior the next Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS round at Queensland Raceway.

The car is fresh from competing in some IMSA Sportscar Championship races last year. Even though it is the previous generation model, it will be upgraded to the latest evolution aerodynamic and body specifications later this season.

Volante Rosso will shake down the Vantage GT3 at Sydney Motorsport Park this Friday ahead of the team's return to Fanatec GT Australia at Queensland Raceway on August 2-4. They will enter the outright Pro-Am class with the driver line-up yet to be announced.

Part of the deal is that Volante Rosso will become the official Aston Martin Racing partner team in Australasia and will have access to data and support for all Aston Martin Racing activities in Australia and its neighbouring countries.

“To join Aston Martin Racing as a Partner Team is the most exciting thing we've done in our time in GT racing,” said Volante Rosso Motorsport director Chris Papadopoulos.

“The Vantage GT3 is everything you want in a racing car. Not only has AMR done a fantastic job with everything they've added to make it a great race car, but they've started from a pretty sensational road car!

“Aston Martin is as serious about racing performance as we are, so it's been a great fit for us and they've really welcomed us into the fold from a car ownership and technical perspective.

“I think it's fair to say every race fan has missed seeing an Aston Martin in the outright fight in Australia, so we couldn't be more proud to be the team taking Aston Martin back to the top flight here.”

One of the inaugural marques in 2006, Aston Martin has enjoyed great success in GT3 competition. Most recently, through factory-supported team Comtoyou Racing, Aston Martin won the centenary 24 Hours of Spa.