Although Chris Batzios and Ross Poulakis have never teamed up together, they have competed in the same operation in different entries.

They will co-drive together as a leading Am combination in a Volante Rosso Motorsport-prepared Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the upcoming Queensland Raceway round on August 2-4.

Batzios was slated to contest the full season with Volante Rosso, but a health issue ruled him out for the opening two events after he raced in Adelaide last year.

“I've got the all clear on the medical, which is great, so I'm just going to take it one race at a time, but I'm really pleased to be back,” said Batzios.

“I'm excited to link back up with Ross too. To be doing it with him will be awesome.

“We embarked on this journey together two years ago, so good to pick that up again, and this time, being together in the same car.”

Poulakis last appeared in the category at QR in 2023 and has since competed in the Australian Prototype Series in a Praga.

“It's entering for the fun element and if the results come it'll be good. Pairing with my best friend, it's something we've always wanted to do,” said Poulakis.

“We've been in the same team, but we've never driven together and we're looking forward to pairing together for the first time at Queensland Raceway.

“When I first entered the category, I drove by myself in the Am Class and I think I scored four or five wins for the season.

“Then I made the jump into Pro-Am as part of the evolution of my racing career as I partnered up with Jayden Ojeda, which was great and taught me a lot, as did my race engineer Matt Harvey. Going back into that Am Class is the perfect re-introduction.

“I've signed up and driving in the Prototype Series as a Praga Australia factory driver, which has been a bit of fun. That's my first commitment on the racing side of things this year, but we'll see how the calendars align and how everything pans out from Queensland Raceway.”

Harrolds Racing branding will feature predominately on the Mercedes as the second Volante Rosso entry alongside the outfit's recently acquired Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Round 4 of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS is on August 2-4 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries to be broadcast live on Network Seven.