The team has also announced a partnership with The Children’s Hospital Foundation to raise funds for Queensland’s Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Talbot has made a special pledge to match donations dollar-for-dollar via a special link (CLICK HERE to donate).

“I am delighted to once again be teaming up with Shannons for my 2025 GT World Challenge Australia campaign,” said Talbot.

“Shannons is a brand that encourages and supports my core beliefs and principles, not only as a motoring enthusiast, but also in my efforts to support charities.

“Supporting the Children’s Hospital Foundation is something that is close to my heart, and I am incredibly proud to be associated with a foundation that raises crucial funds for a service that helps perform miracles every day.

“Please support me in supporting the Children’s Hospital Foundation. If you donate, I will match it – and together we can make a difference.

“This new livery looks spectacular, and I cannot wait to get our season underway in earnest at Phillip Island.”

Lyndsey Rice, Children’s Hospital Foundation CEO, added: “We are incredibly grateful to have Liam Talbot and his team racing for the Children’s Hospital Foundation this season,” said Rice.

“Not only is he spreading awareness of the incredible work of the Foundation and helping raise vital funds for sick kids and their families, but he’s also matching every donation – doubling the impact for those who need it most.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the community to get behind a champion and make their generosity go even further. Now is the time to give.”

The Volante Rosso Motorsport entry will also carry support from Shannons, the naming rights of the SpeedSeries.

It marks a reunion between Talbot and the car insurance brand, which backed him in 2023 on his way to the GT World Challenge Australia title that year.

The Vantage GT3 returns to its factory Aston Martin colours for the 2025 season after sporting a Gulf scheme at this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

Shannons Insurance executive manager Stephen Nutbean said they were happy to align with Talbot and the Children’s Hospital Foundation

“We have shared some great memories and results with Liam in the past and we are excited for this next chapter as he fights for his third consecutive championship with a new manufacturer, Aston Martin, and its stunning Vantage GT3,” said Nutbean.

“Liam’s core values and principles resonate with the Shannons team, and we are proud to support his great initiative to raise as much as possible throughout the season for the Children’s Hospital Foundation.”