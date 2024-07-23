The Supercars-run GT event has officially put both general admission and grandstand tickets on sale as of 12pm AEST today with prices frozen at 2024 levels.

As for campsites, there are strictly limited numbers now available in the Paddock and Reid & Sulman campsites following a successful pre-sale of sites.

Corporate packages are also on sale.

“We're excited to go on sale to the general public for camping, tickets and corporate experience for the 2025

edition of Australia's international enduro,” Shane Rudzis, Bathurst 12 Hour event director said.

“We're mindful of the current rising costs of living so all 2025 general admission and grandstand tickets

remain at 2024 prices, making it an incredibly good value for money weekend of international motorsport.

“Demand for campgrounds in particular has been remarkable with a vast majority of sites already snapped up

by those who camped this year, so we really encourage people to book early to avoid missing out.

“Grandstand seats are also expected to be in high demand so our message is to get in early!

“Planning for the 2025 event is already well advanced and, having listened to extensive fan feedback following

this year's event, we are excited about some of the new innovations and improvements we are going to make for our fans next February.

“It's going to be one for the ages and we are working hard to make sure the off-track experience matches how

good it will be on Mount Panorama all weekend.”

The 12 Hour shifts back to its traditional date slot next year with January 31-February 2 locked in.

“With tickets for the races and camping going on sale, I'm sure there will be plenty of fans getting in early to

secure their spot at the Mount,” said Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings.

“More than 47,000 race goers enjoyed the 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour and I am sure we will see that number grow

again next year when the event returns to its tradition early February date.”