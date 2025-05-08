As revealed by Speedcafe, the former Holden motorsport boss has returned to the GM fold to lead the non-technical side of its Supercars program.

He will be paired with technical whizz Jeromy Moore to lead GM’s post-Triple Eight future in what is a fresh approach to Supercars from the US automotive giant.

The structure of the new management has now been clarified by GM ahead of McNamara’s first trackside appearance in Tasmania this weekend.

In the Supercars Racing Program Manager role, McNamara will report directly to GM’s Director, Motorsports Competition Programs Mark Stielow in the US.

Chris Payne will remain as General Manager of Chevrolet Racing in Australia, that role also including GM’s involvement in categories outside of Supercars such as Trans Am and Top Doorslammer drag racing.

“Simon’s experience positions him well to help steer the Supercars program here in Australia and New Zealand at a competition level,” said GM’s local managing director Jess Bala.

“His expertise speaks for itself, and we’re keen to see him work in partnership with Chris Payne from a Chevy Racing perspective.

“Bringing Simon into this role aligns us with successful GM Motorsports programs in other race series around the world.

“We have full confidence in Simon and Chris’ ability to lead the charge and work together towards our mutual success in competition and commercial areas of the sport.”