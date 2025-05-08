Karate Kid: Legends features on the #96 Brad Jones Racing entry thanks to an association with primary sponsor Pizza Hut.

“This is another awesome concept the Pizza Hut team has helped bring to life,” said Jones, whose car has run a number of eye-catching collaborations in recent years.

“I can remember watching Karate Kid when I was younger and loved it, so it’s cool being able to race with a Karate Kid Supercar.

“We’ll get the crew to do a bit of ‘Wax on, Wax off’ and send it for the weekend.”

BJR’s #14 Camaro of Bryce Fullwood has also undergone a livery change since Taupo, reverting to the Shure colours it ran at Albert Park.