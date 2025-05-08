The rookie will sport backing from tools brand Snap-on for the Symmons Plains round with a sharp, simple red and black look.

“Snap-on is an iconic brand in the motorsport world, and to have their support on the #99 car in such a big way is really special,” Murray said.

“It’s a brand I’ve grown up around and respected, so it’s a proud moment to carry their colours in my first full Supercars season.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said the deal was an extension of a long-standing relationship with the brand.

“Snap-on has been with us for a long time and continues to provide the best tools in the business, they’re part of the fabric of this team,” Ryan said.

“To have them come on board with a full-car livery just in time for Tasmania is fantastic, and we think the car looks amazing. We’re excited to show it off.”

Track action for the Tasmania Super440 kicks off tomorrow.