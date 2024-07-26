The club has stated in a release, that in response to valuable feedback from competitors, spectators and staff, and after careful consideration of costs and benefits, the club has decided that it will open the gates for the remaining MRC events in 2024, with free admission for all.

Further to the announcement, the ARDC said that the current tightening of the proverbial belts due to the economic climate, some people and in particular families are finding it hard to find the funds for a great day out.

The club want fans new and old to experience the thrill of motorsport at Sydney Motorsport Park, and the ARDC is in the position to bring back some joy of weekend activities without the hip pocket hit.

An added benefit of this decision is that race teams, media and helpers will no longer need to deal with ticket distribution and 6:00am queues at the gate to have tickets scanned.

“While our Club prides itself on our long history and fantastic facility, we're equally proud to be a vital part of our local community and a hub for grassroots motorsport. Let's make the rest of 2024 truly memorable,” concluded the official statement.

There are two more state championship race meetings scheduled for Sydney Motorsport Park, on August 3-4 and September 27-28.