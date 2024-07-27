Verstappen will fall 10 places from where he qualifies for the race after Red Bull Racing elected to add a new internal combustion engine (ICE) to his power unit pool.

The championship leader struck trouble in Canada with an engine failure during practice, eliminating an ICE from his allocation.

Drivers are allowed a total of four internal combustion engines throughout the season, with Red Bull Racing introducing a fifth for Verstappen this weekend. That brings with it a 10-place grid drop.

“I knew of course that it is coming. It's not a surprise to me,” Verstappen said of the looming penalty on Thursday.

“If you look at our last few races where we haven't particularly been the fastest, I wouldn't say that with 10 places extra we have a chance of winning,” he added.

“But again, a race can always be turned upside down with moments.

“We have to be open minded and try to make the best of it. That's what we'll try to do.”

Verstappen topped opening practice with his long run pace looking especially strong.

He was third best in Free Practice 2, two-tenths slower than Lando Norris in what is likely the last dry weather running ahead of Sunday's race.

Verstappen isn't alone in being penalised, with Yuki Tsunoda set to start from the rear of the grid after taking a swathe of new Honda components.

The Japanese driver has had a fifth ICE, turbo charger, MGU-H, and MGU-K, a third energy store, and third control electronics fitted to his RB.

Each of those elements attracts a 10-place grid penalty.

Under the regulations, if a driver attracts more than 15-places worth of penalties, they must start at the rear of the grid.