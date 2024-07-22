The 30-year-old will race a second Holinger Engineering Chev Camaro alongside John Holinger. While Cox will become the first driver to complete the TCR/Trans Am double at the same Shannons SpeedSeries round, it is not the first time he has race a TA2/Trans Am car.

He joined Mark Crutcher in a two-driver TA2 Muscle Car second round at Hidden Valley last year. Cox also drove the Ford Mustang at Sydney Motorsport Park's Round 5 where he won all four races.

“I'm up for the challenge, I might have some back-to-back races between the categories but they're both very unique cars. I've got enough experience in the Peugeot that I know how to switch on very quickly in that car,” said Cox.

“I'll take any opportunity to jump in a race car and Trans Am is something that has always excited me, but I've never had the chance to race in the category before with the TCR programme.

“I'm super grateful to John [Holinger] for the opportunity to have a crack this round. It definitely won't be easy, the drivers and teams are incredibly strong in Trans Am, but with a consistent weekend and ensuring we maximise ourselves, I'm hopeful we will come away with some solid results.”

The car Cox is set to race was last seen at Bathurst in 2022 where Holinger was tipped into a spectacular crash on Conrod Straight and has since been extensively rebuilt. In TCR Cox is equal second in all-time wins. This year he has twice scored race victories and sits fourth in the points standings.

“I ran into him during the TA2 round where he was racing, he's a very good steerer and thought he'd be a good fit in the second car. It will be a big benefit to my driving as well. In fact we had a test day recently and I improved out of sight on the day with his help,” said Holinger.

Cox joins a growing list of drivers for Round 5 on August 2-4 after the recent additions of Brett Holdsworth and James Simpson. The Trico Tran Am Series at QR will be contested over the four-race format for the final time in 2024. Live coverage will feature on the Seven Network.