Greg Rust, Chris Stubbs, and Richard Craill return alongside experienced presenter Isabella Leembruggen and Supercars driver Thomas Randle.

Rust is one of Australia’s most experienced motorsport broadcasters with spells at most of the major networks, including as a lead Supercars commentator.

Crail is most famous for his work with the Bathurst 12 Hour and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, while Stubbs is a commentary all-rounder having worked on events including the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, the Australian Open, and the Paris Olympics.

Leembruggen is a new addition this year and comes to the SpeedSeries with a plethora of experience in sports broadcasting.

Randle has become a familiar voice, offering insight from the driver’s point of view.

Between them, the five commentators will share duties as race callers and pit lane reporters.

This year’s broadcast of the SpeedSeries will return to the Seven Network with coverage on 7Mate and 7plus Sport.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to lock in our broadcast team for the 2025 Shannons SpeedSeries after recently announcing the Seven Network deal,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.

“I think what makes this team so great is their versatility and their vast skillset that will allow them to share duties and take on different roles at each round.

“Of course, they are all fantastic personalities and will offer viewers engaging and detailed insights into the world of motorsport, while also being able to do it in either a light-hearted or serious manner.

“I am looking forward to working with the team and can’t wait to see them in action at each event, as well as on the screens of Seven throughout the year.”

The new SpeedSeries season begins with the GT Festival at Phillip Island on April 4-6.