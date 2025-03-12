Headlined by GT World Challenge Australia, 7plus Spot and 7mate will be the exclusive home of the six-round SpeedSeries in 2025.

The season-opening GT Festival at Phillip Island will see GT World Challenge Australia supported by Monochrome GT4 Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Ferrari Challenge Pirelli Trofeo Australasia, and First Focus Radical Cup Australia.

More details about broadcast windows and the commentary line-up will be announced in due course.

“We are extremely excited to re-sign the Shannons SpeedSeries with the Seven Network in 2025 and a big thanks to Renee Quirk and the team for their support once again,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.

“Since the Seven Network took over the Shannons SpeedSeries in 2024, fans around the country have been able to enjoy some of the best categories in the country put on a show from the comfort of their own home, so it was an easy decision for us to return.

“Getting free access to motorsport is a major priority for us and aligning with Australia’s best free-to-air network is a major boost for our goal of growing the sport’s exposure around the country.

“We are looking forward to a big year and working with the Seven Network to provide unrivalled coverage of the Shannons SpeedSeries.”

Renee Quirk, Seven’s commercial director of sport, hailed the return of SpeedSeries to screens on free-to-air television.

“We’re thrilled to welcome SpeedSeries back to Seven and 7plus Sport for another exciting season,” said Quirk.

“Our partnership with SRO Motorsport Australia demonstrates Seven’s strong commitment to the sport.

“We’re delighted to offer a wide range of motorsport to fans across the country and add SpeedSeries to our existing offerings including the Supercars Championship, Night Thunder Sprint Cars and National Drag Racing.”

Angela Rampal, Seven Network head of motorsport, added: “SpeedSeries has a rich and successful history within the Australian motorsport community and now under the guidance of SRO Motorsports Australia, we look forward to continuing that journey with the five Australian events and one New Zealand round, broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus Sport.

“SpeedSeries will no doubt offer up some fantastic GT racing for fans, in addition to what is already an exciting motorsport portfolio on Seven and 7plus.”