Hot on the heels of news that Motorsport Operations Manager Paul Martin will depart the sport, Supercars has announced yet another senior management change.

Tunnicliffe has been shifted out of the Head of Broadcast role and will be replaced by Prendergast, the person he took the role over from in 2022.

Prendergast departed Supercars midway through that year after a two-decade stint with the category to take on a role with the then-new World SX venture.

That, however, has failed to fire, Prendergast spending much of last year contracting to Formula 1 in its broadcast department.

He will now return full-time to Supercars at the expense of Tunnicliffe.

“Supercars can confirm it is making some internal changes to its Television Department and as a result, David Tunnicliffe will be leaving his role as Head of Broadcast,” read a statement from Supercars.

“The decision has been made following careful consideration and we believe that it will be best for the team moving forward.

“Supercars expresses sincere gratitude to David for his unwavering dedication and substantial contributions during his tenure.

“His expertise and commitment have played a pivotal role in our success, and he leaves behind a robust foundation for the future of our broadcast initiatives.

“As we move forward, Supercars is pleased to announce that Nathan Prendergast will be stepping into the role of Head of Broadcast, commencing next week and based out of the North Sydney Supercars Office.

“Nathan returns to Supercars having been part of the organisation between 2005 and 2022, serving as the Head of Broadcast and Content from 2017 to 2022.

“A well-known identity across sports broadcasting, Prendergast has experience working on global productions including Formula 1, World Supercross championship, the Dakar rally and the Olympic esport week in Singapore.

“Domestically his credits also include AFL Grand Finals, Summer Olympics, the Sydney to Hobart, and the national Drag Racing Championship.

“We welcome Nathan back to Supercars and look forward to his contributions ahead of a busy 2024.

Tunnicliffe joined Supercars in 2016 with a background in covering major events such as both summer and winter olympics and Commonwealth Games.

He was effectively Pendergast's second-in-command before being promoted to the top role.

His time in the HoB role included the introduction of a visor cam to Supercars, as well as a shift in the pre-race build-up, with broadcast audio replaced by music in a bid to create more atmosphere.

“To say I'm disappointed to no longer be a part of the Supercars family is an understatement,” Tunnicliffe wrote on social media.

“Over the past eight years, I have worked with incredibly talented people who I am grateful to call friends, and the work we produced was world-class.

“However, all good things must come to an end, and while I am saddened to say farewell, I am looking forward to what comes next, starting with some much-loved family time with my incredible wife [Pippa] and my three beautiful children.”