Will Brown was the stand-out performer for the Banyo-based team, scoring sixth in Race 15 and third in Race 16.

However, his teammate Broc Feeney didn't fare as well. The #88 driver was only ninth and 11th across the weekend's two races.

Feeney qualified second initially for Race 15 but fell to fifth in the top 10 shootout. He then went missing in qualifying for Race 16 where he wound up 16th.

Although it's not the end of the world, it's been four races since Feeney last cracked the top five in a race.

“Overall, it just hasn't been a good weekend. We just had a bit of an error in qualifying and ended up quite a long way back,” said Feeney.

“It's pretty hard from there. I had a good start [to Race 16], was up quite a few spots and then got hit off at turn 8 and dropped back a few.

“We tried to do a bit with strategy, which got us up five spots, but it's just been a tough weekend.”

Feeney will get three swings at his Chevrolet Camaro before the endurance season starts.

The first will come at a test day next week. Then he'll put whatever lessons were learned in that hit-out into practice at the Tasmania SuperSprint on August 16-18.

Another test in September will come on the eve of the two-driver races.

“I don't think I've ever been more excited for a test day, which we've got in a week,” said Feeney.

“Really looking to get some momentum going again, especially coming into the enduros.

“I thought we had a really good qualifying car; it hooked up for the first half of the lap, but I sort of lost it during the second sector.

“There are just so many little things around here. It's quite a hard track to get right. We've still got a fair bit to find in race trim as well.

“So, plenty to look at before Tasmania, where previously we've been strong. I got a win there last year, so I'm looking forward to trying some things next week at the test.”

Brown came away from Sunday's race feeling like he had won after finishing nearly nine seconds in arrears of race winner Chaz Mostert.

The #87 pilot said an overnight change made his car feel “completely different” race on race.

“We struggled at the start of the weekend a bit, but to get a podium [in Race 16] was awesome,” said Brown.

“We went with the one-stop alternate strategy and were able to bring it home in third. Overall, a really positive day, but I think we've got a bit to look into.

“It's been two rounds that have been a little bit tough for us, but the biggest thing with this championship is you have to make your tough days as good as they can be, and I felt like we did that [on Sunday].”

Brown has maintained his place at the top of the Supercars standings while Feeney dropped to third behind Mostert.