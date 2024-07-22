With back-to-back race wins at Sydney Motorsport Park, the Mobil1 Optus Racing driver maxed out with 300 points.

However, his Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing stablemate Ryan Wood only accumulated 123 points with finishes of 13th and 16th.

Next door, Tickford Racing's Cam Waters and Thomas Randle enjoyed solid weekends where they gathered 234 points and 207 points respectively.

Waters was seventh in Race 15 and second in Race 16 while Randle recorded finishes of third and 10th.

Tickford Racing came to Sydney just five points behind Walkinshaw Andretti United in the teams' championship but now sit 13 points ahead.

Triple Eight Race Engineering still controls the teams' championship to the tune of 802 points.

The only other notable round-on-round change to the teams' championship was a one-position gain by Matt Stone Racing who have moved ahead of Team 18 into sixth.

The Blanchard Racing Team now sits last in the teams' championship though that has no bearing on the pit lane order given all four of the Brad Jones Racing entries are pitted together.

A strong weekend for Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale has seen Dick Johnson Racing close the gap to Grove Racing.

Coming into Sydney, the Penrite-backed pair held a 120-point lead over the Shell V-Power cars but that gap has shrunk to just 33 points.

“Another great weekend,” said Tickford Racing CEO Rod Nash.

“We just wanted to focus this weekend and try to carry on with the momentum from Townsville.

“Getting on the front row with Cam Waters was fantastic and then he got a solid bag of points.

“We're heading in the right direction and we're in a good championship position with five rounds still to go.”

Supercars teams' championship points (After Race 16 of 24)

Pos Team/Sponsor Drivers Car Points Diff to lead Gap to next Pos Change 1 Triple Eight Race Engineering Will Brown/Broc Feeney Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 3309 0 2 Tickford Racing Cam Waters/Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 2507 802 802 +1 3 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert/Ryan Wood Ford Mustang GT 2494 815 13 -1 4 Grove Racing Matthew Payne/Richie Stanaway Ford Mustang GT 2311 998 183 0 5 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison/Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 2278 1031 33 0 6 Matt Stone Racing Nick Percat/Cameron Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2017 1292 261 +1 7 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom/David Reynolds Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1930 1379 87 -1 8 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki/Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1906 1403 24 0 9 PremiAir Racing James Golding/Tim Slade Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1862 1447 44 0 10 Brad Jones Racing (8 & 14) Andre Heimgartner/Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1792 1517 70 0 11 Brad Jones Racing (12 & 96) Jaxon Evans/Macauley Jones Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1379 1930 412 +1 12 Blanchard Racing Team James Courtney/Aaron Love Ford Mustang GT 1323 1986 56 -1

In the Supercars drivers' championship, the most notable change is that Mostert has moved to second in the standings ahead of Broc Feeney.

Feeney came into the round 78 points in arrears of Brown but has nearly doubled that margin Sydney to 153 points.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver struggled in qualifying and went on to finish ninth and 11th across the two races.

The biggest mover forward is Anton De Pasquale who comes up four places for the Shell V-Power Racing Team.

A blown engine hurt Jack Le Brocq the most. He fell three places from eighth to 11th round-on-round while Thomas Randle's breakthrough podium took him from 10th to seventh in the standings.

Supercars drivers' championship points (After Race 16 of 24)