Davison and De Pasquale have been the staple line-up at DJR since 2021 but a change is being mooted for 2025.

Until recently, Kai Allen loomed large as a likely option to replace either of the drivers currently in office.

The Super2 star made his Supercars debut with the team as part of a wildcard program alongside Simona De Silvestro in 2023.

In 2024, Allen will partner Davison in the #17 for the two endurance races across Sandown and Bathurst.

However, Speedcafe understands that Allen's contract with the team outside of the enduro drive expired at the end of last month, leaving the young gun on the free market.

There's obvious intrigue in Brodie Kostecki and where he lands, too. The Erebus Motorsport driver has long been linked to both DJR and PremiAir Racing, with the most recent speculation suggesting the former has an edge in the race to sign the reigning champion.

That could feasibly explain Allen's contract with DJR lapsing.

Either way, the speculation surrounding DJR suggests Davison and De Pasquale are somewhat vulnerable, given both are thought to be off-contract.

However, speaking after the Sydney SuperNight, both played down that they're in a race against each other for a seat.

“I feel pretty good. I'm driving well, that's all that matters. Feeling really good,” Davison told Speedcafe when asked about his future.

“We don't really discuss that, to be honest, no one really knows what our contract situation is and I'm just not going talk about it for the moment.

“We'll see how the next little while plays out.”

After taking pole position for Race 16 at the Sydney SuperNight, Davison said “the timing is really, really good for me” on Fox Sports' coverage.

Davison later downplayed the remark in reference to contract negotiations.

“That's what we're here for and that's all that matters honestly. At my age, we're here to get results,” he explained.

“It's cliche but all the other stuff takes care of itself. I feel good. I'm really comfortable with what I feel like doing for the future.

“I'm not going to go into any chat about that stuff at the moment.”

Davison wouldn't comment on Allen's situation and said he is focused on his own performance and is comfortable either way.

Less has been speculated about Davison compared to De Pasquale, who has been linked to Grove Racing, a team with which he has existing ties in GT racing.

De Pasquale has raced alongside the father-son duo Stephen and Brenton Grove and still has the family company's support as a personal sponsor.

“I think most people think about it and talk about it more than ourselves, which is always the way,” De Pasquale said of his future at DJR.

“For the last handful of years I think I've been in every second team and never signed a contract there. There's always a rumour, there's always something, it's sort of the beauty of sport in a way.

“Obviously what the future will be, will be. I'm not really too concerned about it. I obviously want to be in a position like everyone in pit lane to be in a car that's capable of fighting and that's the goal for any race driver.

“I've been in the sport for enough years now and have a bit of experience that you wanna be fighting regularly and that's basically the ultimate goal.”

De Pasquale said he's had brief discussions with DJR about his contract but nothing serious. In any case, the 28-year-old is keen to lock his plans away soon.

“There's been a lot going on as you can imagine with our team with the engine stuff and all these other things, personnel changes, there's been a lot going on,” he said.

“We're probably getting to the point now where things are calming down that we're in the back half of the year so stuff's got to get sorted and you've got to know what colours you're wearing by probably pre-Bathurst or something like that. I'm not really sure how it works, but we'll work it out.”