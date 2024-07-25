Speedcafe understands that reigning Super2 champion and driver market hot property Kai Allen is no longer contractually tied to Dick Johnson Racing outside of his current enduro deal.

While DJR has remained tight-lipped on the formalities of its ties to Allen, it has long been considered that he was on a development deal of sorts.

That helped facilitate the wildcard appearance at the Bathurst 1000 last year, before Allen was added to the regular four-driver roster for the enduros this year alongside Will Davison.

However Speedcafe has been reliably informed that any deal outside of the enduros between Allen and DJR lapsed as of the end of June.

That doesn't rule out a full-time deal with DJR next year entirely, but does squarely put Allen on the wider market as the silly season ramps up.

With one Super2 title under his belt, and another highly likely this year, a main game seat next year is all but inevitable, with the young gun now being linked at other teams, including PremiAir Racing.

The Peter Xiberras-owned outfit is expected to make an off-season change to its primary line-up, which would include Tim Slade shifting to a co-driver role.

That could free up a spot for Allen, while Erebus Motorsport (Brodie Kostecki), Grove Racing (Richie Stanaway) and Team 18 (Mark Winterbottom) all have drivers coming to the end of their current deals.

A logical link between the changing Allen/DJR arrangement can also be made to the biggest ticket item in the silly season – Kostecki.

The reigning main game champ is expected to leave Erebus at the end of the current season with DJR and PremiAir having long been considered the favourites to land his services.

Recent speculation has suggested DJR is slightly ahead in the race for Kostecki, although that is not yet definitive, and Kostecki is unable to sign with anyone until closer to the end of his Erebus contract.