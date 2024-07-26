LaJoie has raced full-time with Spire Motorsports since it joined the NASCAR Cup Series but after four seasons has been axed.

Since beginning with the team in 2021, the 32-year-old has recorded just six top 10 finishes. Among those results included fourth in this year's Daytona 500.

Team co-owner Jeff Dickerson said he “agonised” over the decision to cut ties with LaJoie, who he said was influential in the team's beginnings.

“Corey LaJoie has been a cornerstone of Spire Motorsports since 2021 and it would be impossible to overstate what he's meant to this organisation and how much I've agonised over this decision,” said Dickerson.

“Corey put his heart and soul into this team. He rolled up his sleeves and went to work before we had a race shop, a toolbox or even our own cars. Those days, looking back, were so much simpler than where we are in our journey now.

“Back then, we just wanted to get to the racetrack. Today, we're consumed with consistently battling for top-10 finishes and contending for wins in the near future.

“In racing, there are always variables but one thing we all know, is this is a performance-based business, and it just hasn't been there for several reasons,” he added.

“All those reasons are factored in when it comes to making a decision of this magnitude.”

Spire Motorsports will undergo a year-on-year change with incumbent #7 crew chief Ryan Sparks moving into a new role, opening the door for legendary engineer Rodney Childers to take the vacant job.

“With Ryan moving upstairs, and Rodney coming in next season, the best thing for Spire Motorsports is a clean slate for the #7 car in 2025,” Dickerson explained.

“Corey deserves a fresh look from another organization, too, and we'll do everything we can to help him get another opportunity in the Cup garage.

“I believe in Corey and his ability to be successful in this sport and look forward to him using this as motivation to prove all his doubters wrong.”

Spire Motorsports has not announced who will pilot the #7 next year.

Michael McDowell will join Spire Motorsports in the #71 from Front Row Motorsports where he currently drives the #34. Zane Smith will vacate the #71 as a result.

Carson Hocevar currently drives the Spire Motorsport's #77 entry.