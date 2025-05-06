The $1 million exhibition event grants automatic entry to drivers who have won a Cup Series race in 2024/25 or have previously won an All-Star Race or Cup championship.

Van Gisbergen is set to be among the drivers contesting the All-Star Open preliminary race from which two will transfer to the main event.

However, a single All-Star entry is also granted via a fan vote through the NASCAR website, for which voting closes the day prior to the event.

Click here to visit the voting page.

NASCAR on Monday marked the halfway point of the voting period by naming the top 10 vote-getters so far.

The drivers named were AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon, Ty Gibbs, Shane van Gisbergen, Noah Gragson, Carson Hocevar, Erik Jones, Michael McDowell, Ryan Preece and Bubba Wallace.

Van Gisbergen was eligible for the All-Star race in 2024 thanks to his sensational debut win at the Chicago street course the year prior.

However, the Kiwi sat out the race as the Kaulig team for which he drove in limited Cup appearances during 2024 opted to run Allmendinger.

Fans can vote via the NASCAR website up to five times per day per unique email address. The winner will be announced after the All-Star Open on May 18.

The All-Star will run with NASCAR’s regular short track technical package after a ‘run what you brung’ proposal was shot down by teams on cost grounds.