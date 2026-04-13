Driving for his grandfather Joe Gibbs, the 23-year-old survived an overtime finish to clinch victory over Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney.

Blaney dominated Stage 3 until the penultimate caution on Lap 478 when Chase Elliot spun his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

Blaney pitted from the lead for four new tyres with third-placed Kyle Larson in tow to take two tyres. Gibbs, meanwhile, stayed out and inherited first.

What followed was an enthralling conclusion. From deep inside the top 10, Larson and Blaney charged forward on the restart.

Gibbs ran the high line while Larson and Blaney warred over second place. Eventually, the #2 got by the #5 and started working on the #54 for the lead.

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With two laps to go, the caution flew for the spinning #35 Toyota Camry of 23XI Racing’s Riley Herbst.

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In an overtime finish, Gibbs kept Blaney at bay – finishing side-by-side as they crossed the line.

“It’s awesome to do it with great people,” said Gibbs, who won by 0.055s.

“To be in this position is great. I would love for my father to have seen this, but I knew he knew it was going to happen and expected it as well.

“I honestly didn’t really know if I was going to win or not. I thought the race was awesome. I thought the race we put on was great.”

Race runner-up Blaney lamented a loose Ford Mustang.

“Great battle, for sure. Good battles all day with a lot of different cars,” said Blaney.

“I got free into [turn] 3 for two or three laps before the last yellow and I kind of was side-by-side with Ty and I just slipped getting in there. It was really to slip off the bottom.

“That kind of cost me some time. I gave it my best shot on the last restart.

“I got a good restart and was close but just couldn’t get it done.”

It’s the first time since Kurt Busch in 2001 that a first-time winner has been crowned at Bristol Motor Speedway.

It’s also the first time since Lennie Pond at Talladega in 1978 that a car carrying #54 has been taken to victory lane.

Shane van Gisbergen finished 34th after a crash on Lap 160 left him 170 laps down.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns at Kansas Speedway on April 20.

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