Martin is a long-time Supercars employee, holding the MOM role for both the category itself and the Bathurst 12 Hour.

He is usually the official starter and a judge of fact at Supercars events as well, and even stepped up to the Head of Motorsport role for the absent Adrian Burgess at the Vailo Adelaide 500 last year.

The Bathurst SuperFest is now set to be his final event in his current Supercars role, though, with Martin to step away from the sport in a full-time capacity for at least the time being.

Martin is set to be replaced in the MOM role for the Australian Grand Prix onwards by James Delzoppo, who makes the move from Motorsport Australia to Supercars.

Delzoppo is already well-known in the Supercars paddock through his role as one of the deputy race directors working with race director James Taylor.

He has also held the role of integrity officer at the governing body since 2016.