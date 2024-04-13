Brabham, driving a Mercedes-AMG GT4, set a 1m42.665s on a drying track to defeat Ryder Quinn for Race 1 pole in the Black Diamond Building and Construction BMW M4 GT4 G82.

Method Motorsport’s Marcos Flack was third making it three manufacturers in the top three positions driving one of the new McLaren Artura GT4s, while teammate Nathan Morcom will line up right beside him.

Rounding out the top five was the Miedecke Motorsport with Lubrimaxx Mustang GT4 of George Miedecke in its maiden appearance in Australia.

The third of the new Arturas, the DNA Racing Team example, will line up sixth with Josh Buchan, as the second Love Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 of Antonio Astuti, the Method Motorsport Porsche of Lachlan Mineeff, Zoe Woods in the TekworkX Motorsport Cayman 718 GT4 and Tim Leahey in the Central West Prestige BMW M4 GT4 G82 rounded out the top 10.

Brabham was also on top in Silver Cup from Flack and Morcom, while Quinn led Pro-Am with Mineeff and Astuti the pursuers.

Leahey was leading Am Cup runner, but Vince Gucciardo in his Porsche is 12th and Tony Quinn 14th driving the Game Over Mercedes-AMG remain within touching distance for Race 1.

Track conditions dramatically improved for the second session and Gray made great use to set a scorching 1m34.956s to score the second pole of the weekend ahead of reigning series winner Shane Smollen by 1.399s. It also is the maiden pole for a Ford Mustang GT4 pole globally.

Tom Hayman was third in the lead Method Motorsport McLaren Artura GT4 from Leahey, Jesse Bryan, Jake Camilleri, Jason Yu, Bailey Love, Woods and Mark Griffith in the Team Nineteen Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Gray took Silver pole from the two Method Motorsport McLarens of Hayman and Bryan, while Smollen led Pro-Am ahead of the DNA Racing Team Artura of Yu and Rob Love in the Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Am Class was again a pole for Leahey from Griffith and Randall Racing’s Jacob Lawrence in a BMW.

The season opening race for Monochrome GT4 Australia Series at Phillip Island will begin at 3:55pm AEST.