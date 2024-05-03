Herne's one-off drive in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe second round is as a fill-in in one of the 2023 championship winning team's Lamborghini Huracán LP 620-2s.

It is also an unexpected change for Herne while in the midst of a rebuild of his Dodge Challenger for the upcoming fourth round in the Trico Trans Am Series at The Bend Motorsport Park at the end of the month.

“I got the call up on Monday night from Marcel Leipert, and now I've got to get the Trans Am car ready in less than a week so we can head over to Europe,” said Herne.

“It's going to be a big learning experience for me, my first time racing in Europe and the first time I've even sat in one of the Super Trofeo cars as well.

“Fortunately, I know the track like the back of my hand from all the laps of that place in various games growing up. My simulator actually blew up the other day, which is a bit of a shame, but I feel confident about taking on such an iconic place.”

On the support card for the World Endurance Championship's TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the Super Trofeo races will be contested over two 50min sprints with mandatory driver changes. Herne will share the car with Tim Stender.

“Towards the end of last year, I started looking at further opportunities around the world, to try and diversify my racing career. After seeing a few of my mates in the IMSA Series heading to Europe for some extra GT racing. Marcel was one of those people I spoke to.

“Sharing the car is going to be something different, I've only done it once before, but this will be the first go in a proper endurance-style event. The plan is to get in on the Wednesday, do my seat fit and learn how it all works so we can hit the ground running on the weekend.

“It'll be straight back into the Trans Am afterwards with a test day lined up the following week, so not much opportunity to soak in Europe but hopefully it's the start of more to come.”

The races will be streamed live on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube Channel.