Miles may have crossed the line 10.2s ahead of the rest of the field, but it does not tell the true tale with Miles and Brad Schumacher locked in an incredibly intense battle in the closing laps.

The two fought cleanly and fairly throughout the closing laps however on the penultimate lap of the race Schumacher got a run exiting Turn 2 but lost the rear of the Audi, he speared through the gravel and re-joined in third.

The #66 Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by Jayden Ojeda and Paul Lucchitti inherited second position and finished there.

Schumacher who is paired up with Will Brown held on to third by the skin of his teeth. With dirty tyres the Bathurst local held reigning champion Liam Talbot behind on the final lap.

Talbot himself had a challenging race, the new Ferrari 296 suffered an electrical issue as it left the pit lane after the compulsory pit stop sequence.

With a quick electrical reset he was back underway, but not before a harmless but costly spin at Turn 2. From there Talbot broke the lap record on numerous occasions, but it was not enough to march back onto the podium. He and Mostert had to settle for fourth.

The Triple Eight Mercedes driven by Declan Fraser and Peter Hackett rounded out the top five, with Renee Gracie and Paul Stokell in sixth.

The second Arise Racing Ferrari of Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte lost time stuck behind the other Ferrari in the pits, this coupled with a brief off track excursion through the gravel at Turn 12 saw the 296 come home in seventh.

A delighted Ash Samadi won the Am category in his Audi R8, he beat Tony Bates to the honour by nearly 19s.

James and Theo Koundouris rounded out the top 10. Marc Cini was 11th ahead of Valentino Astuti in the sole Aston Martin.

A hairy lap 1 moment saw Garth Walden spin off the track at high speed before Turn 1 after contact in the midfield. Walden and his co-driver Michael Sheargold finished seven laps down.

The two cars that failed to finish were the #81 Audi of Alex Peroni/Mark Rosser, and the #44 Audi driven by Marcel Zalloua.

Round 2 of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS will take place at the Shell V Power Motorsport Park in South Australia from May 31-June 2.